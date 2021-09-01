Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Worried about ‘value traps’ in stocks? GMO says ‘growth traps’ are even more painful

By Christine Idzelis
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investors tend to hound value managers like GMO about the trap of buying undervalued stocks that prove 'cheap for a reason,' but the firm's head of asset allocation says 'growth traps' are even more painful.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Grantham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmo#Growth Stocks#Asset Allocation#Large Cap Stocks#Gmo#Factset#Nasdaq Composite#Comp#Global Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

Companies with recurring revenue are often more effective at expanding over time than those without. Innovation is expensive, but it can pay off big over time. New products can succeed by avoiding the longstanding, frustrating weaknesses of the competing options. Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

This entertainment stock is back on top of its game. A video game player is attractively valued in a still-appealing growth industry. It's not putting lipstick on a pig with this beauty supplies retailer. The stock market continues to set new records, despite threats to the economy, because the Federal...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Stocksetftrends.com

Stellar Earnings Are Silencing Market Noise…But Will They Last?

— Break My Stride, song lyrics by Matthew Wilder, 1983. Throughout summer investors have been inoculated against various potentially infectious market diseases — the Delta variant surge, China’s regulatory crackdown across a number of domestic industries, D.C. dysfunction, Federal Reserve taper talk, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, global weather disasters, plummeting consumer confidence and an economic growth scare. Perhaps investors have already received their booster shots, fueling their feelings of invincibility against plausible market risks. Despite all the possible doom and gloom scenarios, markets are at all-time highs1 and valuations remain above their long-term averages.2 So, what is the engine that keeps stocks climbing that proverbial wall of worry to reach new heights? Simply, it’s outstanding corporate earnings results.
RetailFinancial Times

US retail investors drive summer surge in stocks

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Retail trading news. Record levels of stock buying by retail investors have helped to keep US equities marching higher through the summer months, and been the “dominant force” powering a relentless rally in the market, according to analysts at JPMorgan.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

Stock market returns have come steady and strong this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index rising by roughly 21%. That's much better than the roughly 14% the index has returned on average over the past 10 years, and there are still a few months of trading activity left. But...
StocksGreenwichTime

How to invest in the Stock Market? Basic guide and tips

Have you ever thought about the possibility of investing in the Stock Market, but imagined that it was an exclusive market for senior executives and renowned brokerage houses? Actually, anyone with money and a little time to manage their investments can participate and invest. What you have to keep in...
Stocksnewsbrig.com

Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

Buying a stock is deceptively easy, but purchasing the right stock at the right time without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?. X. At the moment, Facebook (FB), Snap (SNAP) and Square (SQ) are standout...
StocksBenzinga

How Will The Long Weekend Affect The Stock Market?

SEPT 11 | 9 – 5 ET. Spencer and Aaron analyze the movers of the day and talk to Tim Quast of https://marketstructureedge.com/ about Tim’s watchlist. If there was a long weekend money that has short horizons is going to take protective measures. If you’re in a trade and you are going to hold something over a three-day weekend. You want to hold things that are unlikely to be impacted severely by the unexpected. You just never know. And so hedge funds are going to do that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy