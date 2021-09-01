Ida brings flash flooding to Northumberland County

View more in
Northumberland County, PA
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Temporary fix: Crews working on collapsed road in Luzerne County
Part of Earth Conservancy Drive in Hanover Township crumbled during Wednesday's heavy rain.
Northumberland County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Storm cleanup closes roads, Knoebels in Northumberland County
There was flooding in some spots, along with downed trees and power lines. Knoebels Amusement Resort remained closed for a second day.
Schuylkill County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Schuylkill County courthouse lights up for suicide awareness
The courthouse will light up purple every night through the month of September.
Clinton County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
'Ya gotta Regatta' on Labor Day in Clinton County
Racers and spectators flocked to the Susquehanna River in Clinton County for the 50th Lock Haven Regatta.
Schuylkill County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Starting the flood recovery process in Schuylkill County
Schuylkill County residents are looking at a lot of hard work as the region was devastated by floodwaters on Wednesday.
Schuylkill County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Schuylkill County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Flooding created problems in Schuylkill County
In Schuylkill Haven, the water has come up over the banks of the pond at Bubeck Park.
Tremont, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Tremont spared from flooding ... this time
The rains have stopped and the water from Good Spring Creek has receded on Spring Street but residents live in fear of water.
Plains Township, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Flood damage in the farm fields
Farmers at Omalia's in Plains Township say a lot of fall crops have been damaged by the rain Ida brought to our area.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Susquehanna River in Luzerne County stays in its banks
Despite the heavy rain on Wednesday, the river did not reach flood stage in Luzerne County.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Riders hit the road to help families in Luzerne County
All the money raised goes to families with seriously ill children throughout the county.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Residents asked to leave their homes in Luzerne County
Officials in Butler Township aren't taking any chances with the storm.
Hanover Township, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Road collapse in Hanover Township following flooding
Earth Conservancy Drive was destroyed by floodwaters.
Monroe County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Ida's aftermath in the Poconos
Roads and businesses near Tannersville were closed after all the rain throughout the day on Wednesday.
Schuylkill County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Scranton, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Scranton closes flood gates as remnants of Ida arrives
As remnants of Hurricane Ida arrive in Pennsylvania, places around here are taking no chances, including Scranton.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Annual barbecue competition held in Luzerne County
Five people put their smoking skills to the test at the annual barbecue competition in Hanover Township.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Flash flood warning in Luzerne County
The remnants of Ida moved into our area Wednesday morning, and there is a significant danger of flash flooding, including Luzerne County.
Lewisburg, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Gearing up for potential flooding in Central Pennsylvania
Emergency services and hardware stores in Lewisburg have been pretty busy in anticipation of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byNewswatch 16
Car show helps animal rescue in Luzerne County
Organizers hope the fundraiser helps the rescue get back to helping animals.
