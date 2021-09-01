Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gameplay Videos Reveal Card-Based Combat & Hub World Activities

Marvel is on a tear. We all know that the company has been a dominant force in comics and films for some time, but that powerhouse has recently begun to make a more significant push into the game space. Insomniacs’ two Spider-Man games are huge standouts, but last year’s Avengers title from Crystal Dynamics also offered a fun narrative campaign, and this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos-Montreal looks to deliver a rollercoaster sci-fi epic backed by meaningful player choice. Not to mention, if you go on the marketplace of your mobile device, you’ll find several Marvel games – such as Marvel Strike Force – spread across multiple genres.