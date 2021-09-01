New luxury Hilton hotel and apartment high-rise to open in downtown Los Angeles

Visitors to downtown Los Angeles will soon have a new luxury-resort option.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts, a division of Hilton, will operate a high-rise hotel in The Grand project.

The new hotel is still under construction but will house 305 rooms when it opens next year.

It is a major part of The Grand, a $1 billion project designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry and will stand directly across the street from Gehry's Walt Disney Concert Hall. A Conrad Hotel official tells Eyewitness News the new resort will be an important addition to Los Angeles' cultural epicenter.

"LA Grand will be a 24/7 destination, where people dine, people stay, where people visit," Nils-Arne Schroeder, global brand head of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, said.

The Grand is a 1.6 million square foot residential, retail and hotel development home to more than 430 apartments, 26 retail stores and a wide collection of places to eat and drink.

"Fantastically curated retail stores, chef-driven restaurant concepts, of course the hospitality of the Conrad Hotel. This now becomes a destination for Angelenos and visitors year-round," said Rick Vogel, Related Companies' project manager for The Grand.

The bars, restaurants and stores are just a portion of what The Grand has to offer, but what is sure to capture anyone's attention will be views - and they are stunning.

"It's all about orienting the visitor to where they are. There's the Walt Disney Concert Hall. To my left, we have the City Hall building. Anybody arriving at the hotel and coming out to this pool deck are going to know you're in Downtown L.A.," Vogel said.

The Conrad Hotel and apartments are expected to open in early 2022, while retail shops and restaurants will be added later in the year.