SEC accuses crypto platform BitConnect, founder of bilking investors out of $2 billion

By Claudia Assis
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Securities and Exchange Commission said late Wednesday that online cryptocurrency lending platform BitConnect, its founder Satish Kumbhani and others allegedly defrauded retail investors out of $2 billion and used a fake "bot" to lure investors to the platform. According to the SEC's complaint, from early 2017 through January 2018 the defendants conducted "a fraudulent and unregistered offering and sale of securities in the form of investments in a 'lending program' offered by BitConnect. To attract investors, the complaint alleged, the defendants falsely claimed that BitConnect would deploy a "purportedly proprietary 'volatility software trading bot'" that would generate sky-high exorbitantly high returns, among other irregularities.

www.marketwatch.com

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Public SafetyZDNet

BitConnect director pleads guilty to role in $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

One of the directors involved in the BitConnect cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme has pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy. This week, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said that Los Angeles resident Glenn Arcaro has pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Together with the forfeiture of criminal gains, Arcaro faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Public Safetyinforisktoday.com

SEC Charges BitConnect on $2 Billion Fraud Scheme

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week announced civil action against defunct cryptocurrency lending platform BitConnect; its founder, Satish Kumbhani; and its top U.S. promoter, Glenn Arcaro; for allegedly defrauding investors out of $2 billion. Experts say between this case and other fraudulent activity, cryptocurrency markets will face continued scrutiny around investor protections, fraud, security and more.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz to pay $62 million to settle SEC investigation

Kraft Heinz Co. disclosed Friday that it will pay a $62 million civil penalty to settle an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into accounting policies, procedures and internal controls. The food and beverage product company's stock fell 0.3% in premarket trading. Kraft Heinz said it does not admit or deny findings in the administrative order issued by the SEC, and agrees to cease and desist from violations of specified provisions of federal securities laws. The company said the SEC's order recognizes the steps it has taken to strengthen internal controls over financial reporting. Kraft's stock has gained 4.1% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF has advanced 8.1% and the S&P 500 has rallied 20.8%.
Public Safetycoingeek.com

SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2B scam as promoter pleads guilty

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed new charges against the founder and promoters of BitConnect, one of the digital currency industry’s largest scams to date. BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani and the exchange’s lead U.S. promoter Glen Arcaro are facing charges in connection with their alleged roles in defrauding over $2 billion from thousands of investors.
Public SafetyPosted by
Benzinga

Better Late Than Never: SEC Finally Sues BitConnect Over $2B Ponzi

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decided to sue the most infamous scam of the cryptocurrency space — three years later. What Happened: According to a recent SEC announcement, the regulator filed an action against BitConnect, its founder Satish Kumbhani, its top United States promoter, and his affiliated company. The regulator alleges that the operation "defrauded retail investors out of $2 billion through a global fraudulent and unregistered offering of investments into a program involving digital assets." BitConnect purportedly raised 325,000 Bitcoin for its Ponzi scheme, worth $2 billion at the time, which accounts for more than $15 billion.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Reddit seeking advisers for IPO at $15 billion valuation: report

Reddit Inc. is holding bake-offs to find banks and law firms for an initial public offering after the operator of online message boards has become the focal point for meme stocks, Reuters reported on Thursday. A source told the news agency the company is projecting a $15 billion valuation when it goes public next year. The IPO effort comes about a month after a private fundraising round valued the destination for day traders at $10 billion. Reddit co-founder CEO Steve Huffman told The New York Times recently that the San Francisco company was planning an IPO, but he did not discuss timing. If the IPO debuts next year, it will come 17 years after the company was launched with Huffman and Alexis Ohanian. The San Francisco company grew quickly as it became the site of choice for retail investors for tips on trading GameStop Corp. and other meme stocks. Private backers of Reddit include Fidelity Investments, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and Tencent Holdings.
Public Safetydailyhodl.com

SEC Charges Global Crypto Lending Platform With $2,000,000,000 Fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is filing charges against the crypto lending platform BitConnect and two of its top executives. The SEC alleges BitConnect defrauded retail investors out of $2 billion by selling unregistered investments in a “lending program,” according to a press release. BitConnect claims they utilized a...
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Why the SEC Is Investigating Uniswap, Crypto Crackdown Begins

Amid persistent and contentious crypto regulation battles, the SEC has decided to investigate Uniswap Labs. It's the main developer behind Uniswap, which is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Amid repeated warnings from SEC Chief of Commission Gary Gensler, the SEC aims to crack down on the use of cryptocurrencies. It decided to start with one of the more popularly used exchanges.
Economyu.today

DeFi Giant Uniswap Under SEC Investigation, The Wall Street Journal Reports

The U.S. Securities and Exchange is reportedly investigating automated market maker Uniswap, according to a bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal that cites anonymous sources privy to the matter. The agency's enforcement attorneys have inquired about the exchange's marketing and the way users interact with the platform. The report...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. SEC investigates crypto exchange developer Uniswap Labs - WSJ

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Uniswap Labs, the main developer behind one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Enforcement attorneys are looking for more information on how investors...
Currenciescryptonews.com

New Crypto Investors, Funds, Products + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. One in six surveyed Australians now own cryptocurrency, with the value of their holdings totalling USD 8bn, according to Finder Consumer Sentiment Tracker’s data, operated by Qualtrics. This is an ongoing nationally representative survey of 1,000 Australians each month. The most popular cryptocurrency is bitcoin (BTC) with 9% of respondents currently owning it; 8% own ethereum (ETH), 5% own dogecoin (DOGE), and 4% own bitcoin cash (BCH). 35% of respondents claim that Bitcoin will eventually be transacted more widely than traditional currency.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures up for the week to mark at highest settlement since mid-June

Gold futures climbed on Friday as disappointing growth in August U.S. nonfarm payrolls weakened the dollar, prompting prices for the dollar-denominated precious metal to end higher for the week. December gold rose $22.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,833.70 an ounce after trading as high as $1,836.90. That was the highest settlement for a most-active contract since June 16, FactSet data show. For the week, prices climbed by about 0.8%.
Public SafetyEntrepreneur

SEC Files Lawsuit Against BitConnect Founder Over Role in $2B Crypto Fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the founder of BitConnect for his involvement in the $2 billion cryptocurrency scam that shocked the crypto world. According to a press release issued by the agency, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a civil lawsuit against BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani. The regulatory authority called BitConnect “a global fraudulent and unregistered offering of investments into a program involving digital assets.”
Public Safetycryptonews.com

SEC Hits BitConnect Founders, Promoters with Fresh Fraud Wrap

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has dredged up the ghost of the discredited crypto scam BitConnect, and will look to prosecute its alleged masterminds for selling fraudulent and unregistered securities – amounting to a total of USD 2bn. The SEC issued a notice explaining that it had “filed...
StocksCoinTelegraph

The total market cap of public crypto stocks has quadrupled since January

The combined market cap of publicly-listed crypto firms has roughly quadrupled this year while the number of public digital asset firms has increased by 28% over the same period. A new report from CoinShares estimates that public “cryptocurrency pure play companies” were worth roughly $25 billion at the start of...

