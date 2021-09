Older adults have been considered high-risk for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Unfortunately, even though breakthrough infections are relatively uncommon, it appears as though older vaccinated people are still more vulnerable to serious illness if they get infected. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70 percent of vaccinated individuals hospitalized for COVID as of Aug. 23 were 65 years or older. But there are certain factors that can influence how protected seniors are through vaccination, potentially reducing their risk for a serious breakthrough case of COVID.