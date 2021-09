UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, Drew Leister, like almost everyone, was overcome with feelings of disbelief, nervousness and sadness. “There were so many terrible stories about the thousands of lives lost and the difficulties faced by first responders,” said the Pittsburgh resident about the days, weeks and months following al Qaeda’s attacks against the U.S. “It created such uncertainty and anxiety that I think most people were trying their best to carry on.”