Real Estate

After Selling His Mod Home, Will Arnett Snags $16.4M Modern Farmhouse

By Claudine Zap
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After selling his custom contemporary in May for a discounted $8 million, the star of “Arrested Development,” Will Arnett, has moved on. The actor dropped a whopping $16.4 million on a just completed modern farmhouse in Beverly Hills, Dirt reported.

