PALM COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — An 11-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she made up a report about an active shooting at her school. Last Thursday, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office rushed to Rymfire Elementary School in Palm Coast after receiving a call about a possible active shooter. The sheriff's office said the juvenile caller claimed multiple shots were fired inside the school. The juvenile said no one in the classroom was injured, but shots continued from downstairs. The caller hung up the phone when the dispatcher asked to speak to a teacher.