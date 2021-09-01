Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Reveals Special Tribute for Sister 24 Years After Her Death

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has revealed a special tribute for his sister, marking the 24th anniversary of her tragic death. Taking to Instagram, Spencer shared a photo of the flag at Althorp House having been lowered to half-mast, in memory of the fallen former Royal. Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Two other passengers — Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed. Notably, Diana's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Dodi Fayed
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spencer Family#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Althorp House#Royal#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana ’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless...
WorldHello Magazine

Why Princess Charlene cried on her wedding day to Prince Albert

Princess Charlene was pictured shedding a few tears on her wedding day to Prince Albert II of Monaco back in 2011. Photos show the royal dabbing her cheek with a tissue as the couple emerged from Sainte Devote church following their religious ceremony at the Prince's Palace of Monaco. The...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Princess Eugenie's Husband, Jack Brooksbank, Is Apparently Taking a "More Serious" Job Soon

As royal family scandals go, Jack Brooksbank's yacht outing with topless women barely registers (which says a lot about the royal family's current slate of scandals, TBH). If you missed the story when it broke, it was basically this: Earlier this month, pics made the rounds of Princess Eugenie’s husband hanging out on a yacht in Capri with a bunch of very attractive, barely-clothed female friends.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura will inherit two stately homes

While Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who is stepsister to Prince William and Prince Harry, isn't royalty, she is set to inherit a royal-worthy portfolio of homes one day. Laura's husband Harry Lopes, who is the grandson of Massey Lopes, 2nd Baron Roborough, is in line to one day inherit...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Harry and Meghan Lifetime film slammed for ‘sick’ scene in which Duchess dies in car crash like Princess Diana

Lifetime’s new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle film has been met with outrage for including a dream sequence in which the Duchess of Sussex dies in a car accident.Airing on Lifetime on Monday (6 September), Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace dramatises the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties in 2020 and their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.It is the network’s third film about the royal couple, following on from 2018’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.In a series of new...
Posted by
Anita Durairaj

Hiding Princess Diana's Indian heritage

Princess Diana and Sri Chinmoy in 1997Author: Sri Chinmoy Centre; Wikimedia Commons; Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 3.0. In 2013, it was revealed that Princess Diana had Indian ancestry. Her Indian ancestor was a lady called Eliza Kewark who lived in Surat, India. To be exact, Eliza was actually half Armenian and half Indian.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Title Will Camilla Parker Bowles Have When Prince Charles Becomes King?

Even though Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles first met at a polo match back in 1970, it took 35 years for them to solidify their relationship and become husband and wife. Before then, they endured plenty of controversies, scandals, and embarrassing headlines enough to make anyone want to step away and give it a rest, but not them. In fact, Camilla has stuck by Charles' side through the good times and the bad, including his divorce from Princess Diana in 1996.
Worldpurewow.com

Never-Before-Seen Photo of Princess Diana Surfaces in Honor of Emotional Anniversary

Yesterday was emotional because it marked the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death. While fans across the world shared heartfelt messages on social media, there’s one tribute that stood out. Author Allan Mallinson recently honored the late royal on Twitter by sharing a stunning black-and-white photo from their first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy