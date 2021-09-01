Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Reveals Special Tribute for Sister 24 Years After Her Death
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has revealed a special tribute for his sister, marking the 24th anniversary of her tragic death. Taking to Instagram, Spencer shared a photo of the flag at Althorp House having been lowered to half-mast, in memory of the fallen former Royal. Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Two other passengers — Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed. Notably, Diana's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash.popculture.com
