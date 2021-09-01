Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience, Chance for Fans to Receive Personalized Message

Click here to read the full article.

Lady Gaga fans will soon be able to see the Grammy Award winner in concert — virtually and through an in-person experience at Westfield, the shopping and entertainment company.

It’s to celebrate the drop of her new album, “Love for Sale,” the second collaborative project with Tony Bennett, out Oct. 1. Gaga is expected to perform jazz classics and songs off the duet-filled record.

“I love singing jazz music and am very excited for everyone to hear my new album with Tony Bennett, ‘Love for Sale,’” said Gaga in a statement. “I am grateful to Westfield for helping bring me and my performance to my fans across the world even when I can’t travel to them.”

The show is streaming online — at Live.westfied.com — and at 21 Westfield locations in 10 countries in the U.S., U.K. and Europe on Sept. 30, including Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey. Virtual viewers will be able to congregate in private online rooms in groups of up to six, while in-person attendees will be in what the company calls “Fan Zones” to watch together via media screens. Perks include accessing the album’s pre-sale and entering to win a personalized message from Gaga herself.

Registration for the livestream opens today, while tickets to the “Fan Zones” will be available on Sept. 20. Proceeds will help support arts education through Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, the nonprofit she launched with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and Exploring the Arts, the organization run by Bennett and wife Susan Benedetto.

“To partner with Lady Gaga , who is such an iconic and powerful force in the industry, is a huge opportunity for us to bring consumers together virtually and physically to launch her new album,” said Caroline Puechoultres, chief customer officer for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, in a statement. “Our network of destinations offers the power to bring people together and share in memorable experiences in partnership with artists and brands. The safety of our visitors to Westfield is of utmost importance to us, and as such, a wealth of measures are in place across all our centers including hand sanitizers and extra cleaning to help provide reassurance to our guests during these uncertain times. We are delighted to deliver this 360 Gaga experience to fans and customers, particularly at our newly branded centers and hope the public enjoy the experience.”

Westfield — which reaches more than 1 billion consumers each year, according to the company — is expected to expand to Spain, Germany and Austria.