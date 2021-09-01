Cancel
Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience, Chance for Fans to Receive Personalized Message

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
Lady Gaga fans will soon be able to see the Grammy Award winner in concert — virtually and through an in-person experience at Westfield, the shopping and entertainment company.

It’s to celebrate the drop of her new album, “Love for Sale,” the second collaborative project with Tony Bennett, out Oct. 1. Gaga is expected to perform jazz classics and songs off the duet-filled record.

“I love singing jazz music and am very excited for everyone to hear my new album with Tony Bennett, ‘Love for Sale,’” said Gaga in a statement. “I am grateful to Westfield for helping bring me and my performance to my fans across the world even when I can’t travel to them.”

The show is streaming online — at Live.westfied.com — and at 21 Westfield locations in 10 countries in the U.S., U.K. and Europe on Sept. 30, including Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey. Virtual viewers will be able to congregate in private online rooms in groups of up to six, while in-person attendees will be in what the company calls “Fan Zones” to watch together via media screens. Perks include accessing the album’s pre-sale and entering to win a personalized message from Gaga herself.

Registration for the livestream opens today, while tickets to the “Fan Zones” will be available on Sept. 20. Proceeds will help support arts education through Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, the nonprofit she launched with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and Exploring the Arts, the organization run by Bennett and wife Susan Benedetto.

“To partner with Lady Gaga , who is such an iconic and powerful force in the industry, is a huge opportunity for us to bring consumers together virtually and physically to launch her new album,” said Caroline Puechoultres, chief customer officer for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, in a statement. “Our network of destinations offers the power to bring people together and share in memorable experiences in partnership with artists and brands. The safety of our visitors to Westfield is of utmost importance to us, and as such, a wealth of measures are in place across all our centers including hand sanitizers and extra cleaning to help provide reassurance to our guests during these uncertain times. We are delighted to deliver this 360 Gaga experience to fans and customers, particularly at our newly branded centers and hope the public enjoy the experience.”

Westfield — which reaches more than 1 billion consumers each year, according to the company — is expected to expand to Spain, Germany and Austria.

Related
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lady Gaga Revisits 'Chromatica' With New Remix Album

Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica remix album has arrived. On Friday (September 3), the pop superstar revisited her sixth studio effort with a brand-new remix album, which dropped via Interscope Records. The collection, which was teased by the singer in August, was given an official release date on Monday. Executive produced by BloodPop, the 14-song set hears Gaga hand the album over to a number of acts for makeovers from Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Arca, Pabllo Vittar, Ashnikko, Shygirl, Dorian Electra, LSDXOXO, Bree Runway, A.G. Cook, among others.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Lady Gaga Announces Fall Dates

Lady Gaga is headed back to Las Vegas for another round of dates for her Jazz & Piano residency. Her first residency there kicked off in 2018 and extended into 2020. Gaga recently confirmed that a Chromatica remix album is in the works but is yet to announce a release date.
Newark, NJwbgo.org

Jazz Musician Brian Newman is Enjoying the Return of Live Concerts with the likes of Lady Gaga

Venue owners & promoters have been scrambling to revive the flow of live entertainment as the summer comes to an end. Whether it’s the delta variant, government restrictions or nationwide reluctance to be amongst people, everyone’s moving with caution. I spoke with American jazz musician, singer, and trumpet player Brian Newman about how it feels to perform for a real audience again.
Celebrities8newsnow.com

MGM announces Lady Gaga shows in October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lady Gaga will be returning to the Park MGM Las Vegas for nine performances of her Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano show in October. Tickets to the shows go on sale Saturday, Aug. 28 and they start at $90 — not including fees. Pre-sale tickets will be sold beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. You can get more information at this link.
Musicstarlocalmedia.com

Lady Gaga announces Westfield global live-stream experience

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Westfield for a global live-streamed concert experience. The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker is launching her upcoming jazz duets album with Tony Bennett, 'Love For Sale', by streaming a performance of jazz classics from within physical Fan Zones in 21 Westfield shopping malls across Europe and the US, including Westfield London, and online on September 30 - the day before the LP is released.
MusicAceShowbiz

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

The 'Chromatica' singer is celebrating the upcoming launch of her new collaborative album with Tony Bennett, 'Love for Sale', by hosting a live-streamed jazz concert experience. AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has teamed up with Westfield for a global live-streamed concert experience. The "Stupid Love" hitmaker is launching her upcoming jazz...
Celebritiesyourcentralvalley.com

Play games and be kind with Lady Gaga

Born This Way foundation, co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, is partnering with the popular mobile game Words With Friends for the second year to promote their Be Kind initiative. The featured word of the day this year was “kindness.” Visit https://bornthisway.foundation/bekind21 for more information.
PetsFrankfort Times

Lady Gaga defended by dog walker

Lady Gaga's dogwalker insists he doesn't feel abandoned by the star. A few weeks ago, Ryan Fischer - who was shot four times in the chest while walking the pop star's pet pooches Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo in West Hollywood in February - set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise cash for a new vehicle so he can continue his six-month sabbatical, which is two months in, across America, sparking a backlash against the 'Poker Face' hitmaker for seemingly failing to support her loyal employee.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Weekly

Lady Gaga to return to the Las Vegas Strip in October

One of the Strip’s most successful residency shows is set to return to Las Vegas this fall. Lady Gaga will be back at Park MGM’s Park Theater for nine performances of her acclaimed Jazz & Piano production beginning on October 14 and tickets will go on sale August 28 at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at gagavegas.com.
Las Vegas, NVKTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Lady Gaga in Las Vegas!

Lady Gaga, the multitalented Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe-winning superstar you all know and love, is returning to the Park MGM in Las Vegas this fall with her “Jazz and Piano” residency. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Our friends at Live Nation Las Vegas have furnished a fabulous prize package for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text GAGA, VEGAS or JAZZ to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano” at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas on Sunday, October 24th. The winner also gets an overnight stay at the Park MGM hotel on Oct. 24, as well as a $100 American Express gift card. She’ll be performing new arrangements of her hits, as well as music from the great american songbook. Good luck!
Musicloudersound.com

Marillion offer lucky fan the chance to win tickets to see their whole tour

Marillion are running a unique competition for one lucky fan to win tickets to the whole of the band's upcoming Light At The End Of The Tunnel UK Tour. At the same time, the band will be first revealing the initials of the new album, due out early next year, and asking fans to guess the title before revealing it on Friday September 3.
MusicBBC

Abba delight fans with new 10-song album and virtual concert

Pop legends Abba have surprised and delighted fans by announcing their first studio album for 40 years. Abba Voyage will be released in November, before a "revolutionary" set of concerts where virtual avatars will play hits like Mamma Mia and Waterloo. The quartet, who split up in 1982, said they...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

The family that stays together, slays together. Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé are the stars of the Ivy Park Rodeo Kids campaign. The youngest of the Carter kids have made their advertising campaign debut (nope, that’s not them in the thumbnail of this post). Earlier this week the twins made a rare appearance to support their mother. In a teaser video released on Wednesday, Bey and the kids sported various looks from the drop including some royal blue athleisure outfits. In another shot she and Blue Ivy wore identical hoodies and cow print tights.

