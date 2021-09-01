Cancel
Custom AKS policy support - now public preview

Lumia UK
 8 days ago

TemplateInfo allows users to define the source type for the constraint template. TemplateInfo currently supports two ways to define the constraint template source type: Base64Encodedand PublicUrl. Base64Encoded format privately embeds the constraint template within an Azure policy definition. With the use of templateInfo, Azure Policy will now auto-generate the constraint...

azure.microsoft.com

#Aks#Technical Support#Templateinfo#Andrecent Blog Post#Microsoft Azure Support
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
U.S. Politicshelpnetsecurity.com

The cybersecurity metrics required to make Biden’s Executive Order impactful

For too long, both the private and public sectors have not prioritized cybersecurity efforts enough and only acted in “good faith” – an inadequate effort to improve cybersecurity. Recently, President Biden issued the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, to set government standards and best practices for cybersecurity across sectors, and it is good to see the focus on automation.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Microsoft helping U.S. government with Zero Trust architecture

Microsoft is working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to help design and implement Zero Trust architecture. Zero Trust assumes that an organization has been breached and focuses on verification to improve security. President Biden issued an Executive Order in May 2021 that requires federal agencies to invest...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Week in review: Healthcare CISOs challenges, another Windows Print Spooler bug

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles and interviews:. Microsoft confirms another Windows Print Spooler bug, offers workaround (CVE-2021-36958) A day after the August 2021 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has released an out-of-band security advisory acknowledging the existence of yet another Print Spooler vulnerability (CVE-2021-36958). In...
Marketsinvesting.com

Coinbase Customer Service Slammed For Offering Terrible Service Support

Coinbase Customer Service Slammed For Offering Terrible Service Support. One of Coinbase’s customers said she lost $168,000 in cryptos. Coinbase customer service slammed after hackers drained users’ accounts. The US-based crypto exchange giant’s customers are still frustrated with the company’s terrible customer service support. The US largest crypto exchange is...
Softwaresecuritymagazine.com

How executive order requirements will change the scope of business

In May 2021, President Biden issued an Executive Order (EO) that will result in a monumental shift in supply chain security requirements for software developers and device manufacturers who sell to the Federal government. Per the EO’s directive, NIST recently published an initial definition of “critical software” — identifying the products that, in the initial phase of the EO’s implementation, will have to meet the technical requirements that will be issued under the EO.
Softwareopensource.com

Use this open source tool for automated unit testing

Modernizing and transforming legacy applications is a challenging activity that involves several tasks. One of the key tasks is validating that the modernized application preserves the functionality of the legacy application. Unfortunately, this can be tedious and hard to perform. Legacy applications often do not have automated test cases, or, if available, test coverage might be inadequate, both in general and specifically for covering modernization-related changes. A poorly maintained test suite might also contain many obsolete tests (accumulated over time as the application evolved). Therefore, validation is mainly done manually in most modernization projects—it is a process that is time-consuming and may not test the application sufficiently. In some reported case studies, testing accounted for approximately 70% to 80% of the time spent on modernization projects [1]. Tackle-test is an automated testing tool designed to address this challenge.
PoliticsCSO

9 notable government cybersecurity initiatives of 2021

Cybersecurity has steadily crept up the agenda of governments across the globe. This has led to initiatives designed to address cybersecurity issues that threaten individuals and organizations. “Government-led cybersecurity initiatives are critical to addressing cybersecurity issues such as destructive attacks, massive data breaches, poor security posture, and attacks on critical...
Technologyimore.com

Custom email domains are now available in beta in iCloud+

Apple announced custom email domains for iCloud at WWDC. It is part of the company's iCloud+ plan. The feature is now available in beta online. Apple's custom email domains feature for iCloud+ is now available online in beta form. AppleSfera reports:. One of the novelties of iCloud+, the service that...
Energy Industrycybersecdn.com

API Releases New Standard for Pipeline Control Systems

On August 18, 2021, the American Petroleum Institute (API) released the third edition of Standard 1164, Pipeline Control Systems Cybersecurity. The edition has been in development since 2017—a result of expert input from over 70 organizations, including the US’s Department of Energy, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the American Gas Association.
Economywealthmanagement.com

What to Look for in an Outsourced Technology Operations Services Provider

It takes a while for two people to build a trustworthy relationship – whether that’s between friends or vendors. And sometimes it takes seconds for that relationship to completely erode. After doing your research and carefully setting yourself up for what you hope will be a fruitful relationship, there is invariably a person or company on the other side who has to hold up their end of the bargain. So, let’s bring this to our own industry and what it means as you evaluate your next outsourced technology operations partner. Here are some key questions you should ask yourself:
Technologytelecoms.com

Next-generation WDM technologies offer choices to meet rising bandwidth demands

Transition to the cloud, smart city development, spreading deployment of the internet of things and the advent of 5G are converging on service providers and multiservice operators (MSOs) in a perfect storm. According to recent research, the world spent a combined 1.25 billion years online in 2020 alone. With 40 percent of the global population yet to connect to the internet, the demand for bandwidth will only continue to grow.
Real Estatesecuritymagazine.com

71% of surveyed facility managers state concerns about operational cybersecurity

According to a report by Honeywell, improving cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) systems ranks as one of the top priorities for surveyed facility managers over the next 12 to 18 months. This is likely because more than 7 in 10 (71%) of surveyed facility managers consider OT cybersecurity a concern or worry. Moreover, respondents cite OT cybersecurity as the building improvement that would provide the most significant benefit to their stakeholders.
Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Telos EVM Audit Finds Ethereum EVM Code Flaw

a high-capacity blockchain network, recently announced that an audit of Telos EVM, its new Ethereum Virtual Machine, performed by the code auditing firm Sentnl has resulted in the discovery of a high severity security issue in Ethereum’s core code that demanded an emergency hot patch of the Go Ethereum code. That patch was released on August 24th.
Softwaremartechseries.com

New Social Media Service DENREI Launches Beta to Connect Users Through Email

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc., an independent US-based software development company, announced the beta launch of DENREI, their all-new email-based social platform. Marketing Technology News: Avatier Unveils 2021 Spring Release Identity Anywhere Suite. DENREI leverages the power of email, as a privacy-protected medium, to solve many problems that exist with social...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Mynd Integrated Solutions, one of the leading FinanceAccounting (FA) and HR outsourcing partners for businesses, awarded by NASSCOM in the AIML category, has acquired Move78(c)[?] platform from Monocle Consulting. The Artificial Intelligence Platform Move 78(c) brings with it niche solutions like Artificial intelligence-based Document Processing (IDP), Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine,email BOTs. Mynd has also been awarded as Digital solution of the year in 2017 by a leading financial publication.
Technologythefastmode.com

T-Mobile Continues to Leverage Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications

Rimini Street this week announced that T-Mobile US continues leveraging Rimini Street Support to maximize the return on its SAP enterprise software investments. T-Mobile relies on Rimini Street as its trusted partner to support for its entire SAP system, including support for the organization’s extensive software customizations which were not covered under the software vendor’s more expensive annual support.
Economysecuritymagazine.com

Risk considerations for Managed Service Provider Customers

No business or organization wants to be the victim of a cybersecurity attack. Adversaries target organizations of all sizes and in every industry, so cyber security is not just a large business problem. They often try to breach an organization’s systems through weak spots or entry points outside the direct control of organizations, such as via third-party vendors. Therefore, it’s no longer enough for organizations to secure their data and information systems; they must also encourage enhanced cybersecurity practices of their managed service providers (MSPs).

