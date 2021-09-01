Cancel
Music

Soul of the Blues

By Ray Brown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been raining two days thanks to Ida, but tomorrow it’ll be raining the blues! Join the Blueshound on Thursday from noon til 2pm for Soul of the Blues on AshevilleFM! You can listen live at 103.3fm or stream the show live and anytime for 1 week after it airs at ashevillefm.org! Got plenty of new blues for ya with Tito Jackson’s new soul blues release-Under Your Spell, newcomer Lea McIntosh with her latest-Blood Cash, Robert Finley with Sharecropper’s Son, Jonathon Long with Parables of a Southern Man, another newcomer is Skylar Rogers with Firebreather and Mike Zito with Resurrection! All great new blues! I also have some bluesy ZZ Top and the Notcho’ Blues Artist this week is Steve Earle! So, join the Blueshound for two hours of mind raking, butt baking blues! Guarantee the blues will be falling down like rain and will soak you to the gills!

Mike Zito
Steve Earle
Tito Jackson
