4-year-old raises $1,300 to ‘fix the broken hearts’ after deadly Tennessee floods

BURNS, Tenn. — A 4-year-old’s mission to mend “broken hearts” in the wake of recent deadly flooding in Tennessee yielded some sweet rewards.

Cade Avalon, who lives in Dickson County’s Burns community, wanted to accompany his mother as she made the 30-mile trek to nearby Waverly, Tennessee, to assist victims following catastrophic Aug. 21 flash floods, WRKN reported.

The Humphreys County floods killed 20 people, destroyed 270 houses and damaged another 160 homes.

The child’s mother told WKRN exclusively that Cade asked to tag along to “help the people with broken hearts,” but she felt it was unsafe.

Instead, he turned his attention to a fundraiser to “help the damaged homes be rebuilt and fix the broken hearts,” she said.

All told, Cade, his mother and his grandparents baked 200 cookies and sold them in their front yard, collecting $1,300 to benefit the flooding victims, WKRN reported.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect that big of a turnout. It was heartwarming and an incredible demonstration of kindness in our community. I’m really grateful (Cade) got to experience it,” his mother told the TV station.

