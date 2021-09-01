Cancel
Generally available: Azure Monitor support for Availability Zones

Lumia UK
 8 days ago

Azure regions are made of datacenters, inter-connected through a regional low-latency network. Some regions have Availability Zones – separate physical locations, each made up of one or more datacenters equipped with independent power, cooling, and networking. The independent infrastructure serving each zone means better resilience, as an incident in one of the systems on one zone won’t affect resources on other zones.

