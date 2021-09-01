Cancel
What can you do if your mother passed away a number of year’s ago and there is no will or probate procedures followed?

A probate proceeding is required to obtain the court order necessary to confirm who inherited title to the home. You will need to hire an attorney who will: Determine who are the heirs of the estate, whether you are entitled to file the probate petitions with the court and to properly prepare and file the required petitions. Most likely this will require a Petition for Summary Administration and a Petition to Determine Homestead Status of Real Property. If the only estate asset is your mother's home, neither you nor anyone else can use the more formal method of administration to be appointed with authority to sell the home (as the homestead can only be distributed to the heir and can't be sold by the Personal Representative within the estate proceeding). Most likely both taxes and the mortgage have not been paid, so the sooner the estate work is completed, the sooner the heirs can sell the property and pay off the mortgage and any unpaid taxes. Your attorney will explain the legal issues and requirements in more detail.

