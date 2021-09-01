Cancel
General availability: Update in policy compliance for Azure Kubernetes Policies

 8 days ago

Starting on September 1, 2021, Azure data-plane policies targeting Azure Kubernetes clusters will provide compliance reason codes as well as report any conflicts present. Conflicts may happen if two Azure policy assignments reference Rego templates that have the same resource metadata name but have different sources. If the conflicting policies are not already installed on the cluster, they will not be installed until conflicts are resolved. Existing conflicting policies will function normally but will report a conflict.

Certified Kubernetes Application Developer Exam Available in Chinese

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, have announced the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exam is now available to take with tasks written in Chinese, and with a Mandarin-speaking proctor. The exam is already available in both English and Japanese; this enhancement puts the CKAD on par with the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam which is already available in Chinese.

