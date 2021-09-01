General availability: Update in policy compliance for Azure Kubernetes Policies
Starting on September 1, 2021, Azure data-plane policies targeting Azure Kubernetes clusters will provide compliance reason codes as well as report any conflicts present. Conflicts may happen if two Azure policy assignments reference Rego templates that have the same resource metadata name but have different sources. If the conflicting policies are not already installed on the cluster, they will not be installed until conflicts are resolved. Existing conflicting policies will function normally but will report a conflict.azure.microsoft.com
