They are the largest agriculture business in Allen County and a big supporter of the future of agriculture in the area. Area business professionals learning about Nutrien Lima Nitrogen and what exactly it produces. It was the annual Chamber Breakfast at the Allen County Fair and agriculture was the topic. Nutrien is the number one producer of field “inputs” in the world. They produce potash, nitrogen, and phosphate, or basically fertilizer. In the current agriculture climate as businesses are trying to be “green” and minimize their carbon footprint while trying to maximize yield to feed the growing world.