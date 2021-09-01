Severe Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dorchester; Wicomico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WICOMICO AND NORTHEASTERN DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Federalsburg to near Hebron, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Wicomico and northeastern Dorchester Counties, including the following locations... Galestown, Mardela Springs, Brookview, Eldorado and East New Market. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
