Danny Trevathan is placed on injured reserve, meaning Bears likely will start linebacker Alec Ogletree in Week 1

Derrick
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — After missing nearly two weeks of training camp with what the Chicago Bears described as knee soreness, inside linebacker Danny Trevathan started in the team’s final preseason game. His short outing was enough to determine he will need a stint on injured reserve. The Bears on Wednesday placed...

NFLYardbarker

Alec Ogletree's Short Visit to Chicago

Alec Ogletree came to Chicago to visit friend Robert Quinn and ended up staying as an inside linebacker for the Bears. Perhaps he'll also stick around in the starting job he's going to hold when the Bears go to Los Angeles Sept. 12 for the season opener against his old team, the Rams.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears LB Alec Ogletree finally can make himself at home

Before Bears linebacker Alec Ogletree’s wife returned to the Chicago area last weekend with a bag full of his clothes from back home, he was living out of a suitcase he had brought a month ago for what he thought would be a short family vacation. He didn’t have cleats or workout clothes; he didn’t know he would need them.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Bears place veteran LB Danny Trevathan on IR

Danny Trevathan is likely to begin his season late. The Bears are expected to stash the veteran linebacker on IR to start the year, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs (on Twitter). The 10th-year vet missed time with a knee injury during Chicago’s training camp. Landing on IR will...
NFLchatsports.com

Did Chicago Bears almost release Danny Trevathan?

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) With the Chicago Bears getting their roster down to 53 men it was a bit surprising to see Desmond Trufant as a veteran who was let go. However, that name could have doubled with an even more tenured player in Danny Trevathan. Trevathan started the...
NFLchatsports.com

Danny Trevathan, Eddie Goldman among Bears’ surprise starters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Danny Trevathan, the most overqualified person to participate in Saturday’s exhibition finale, finished his brief stint on the field by hitting the bench. The Bears inside linebacker intercepted Titans quarterback Matt Barkley halfway through the first quarter. After undercutting Barkley’s throw at the Bears’ 7, he ran up the right sideline for 24 yards. As he ran out of bounds along the Titans’ sideline, he was shoved, ice-skated across the baby blue tarp and sat down on the Titans bench.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Danny Trevathan expected to hit IR

After an impressive final preseason game, veteran Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan may have the start to his 2021 regular season delayed. According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are expected to place Trevathan on the IR, meaning he couldn’t play until Week 4 at the earliest. This opens the door...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

NFL Roster Moves: Bears Place LB Danny Trevathan, OL Teven Jenkins on IR, Waive WR Rodney Adams

The Chicago Bears have made a slew of roster moves on Wednesday, including placing second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins and linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve. Per modified NFL rules this season, both Jenkins and Trevathan will have to miss a minimum of three weeks due to the IR designation. Jenkins is recovering from back surgery, while Trevathan is dealing with a knee injury.
NFLWGNtv.com

Bears LB Danny Trevathan heads to IR to start the 2021 season

LAKE FOREST – As the Bears look ahead to the start of the 2021 season, they’ll have to find a replacement for one of their mainstays on the defensive side of the ball. Middle linebacker Danny Trevathan has been placed on IR to begin the 2021 season, put him out for at least three weeks. On Wednesday, general manager Ryan Pace described it as a knee issue and the hope was to let Trevathan get some rest over the next few weeks to heal the injury.
