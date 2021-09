Due to recent rains, the final paving of Lake Overlook has been rescheduled. The following letter was forwarded to affected residents:. Thank you for all of your patience and support during the reconstruction of Lake Overlook. We have come to our final phase of the project, which is the asphalt paving. In order to complete the paving, we are required to remove the stone ramps to your driveway for the final grading of the road, followed by paving. This will take a few days, and has been re-scheduled to begin on.