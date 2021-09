OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A Floris, Iowa man is facing several charges including stalking and harassment. According to court documents, 45-year-old Ben Jones is accused of going inside a home of a woman he used to be in a relationship with. She told a Wapello County Deputy, she woke up to find him hovering over her. She said Jones told her he wanted to talk about their relationship and wouldn’t leave.