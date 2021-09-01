Matt Cardona Comments On Not Being Part of AEW Right Now

During an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Matt Cardona talked about his brief AEW run last year and why he isn’t part of the company right now:. “I loved it. It was super cool. Do I wish it was with people there? Sure, it is what it is. Everyone was super welcoming. It’s something I definitely needed. Sometimes perception is reality. When people are like, ‘Oh my God. He got so good. He got in great shape.’ If you want to believe that, sure, but I was in the same shape I was in for years. AEW, it just didn’t work out at the time. There’s so many people there, and there just wasn’t anything for me at the time. No hard feelings, not to say I’ll never be there again, because I would love to be.Obviously, there’s no doubt AEW is the place to be. It’s the talk of the wrestling business every single week. Timing is everything, and it wasn’t the right time.”