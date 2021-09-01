Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang-Chi Producer Jonathan Schwartz on Why Abomination Was Perfect for a Comeback

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel fans have spent quite a long time wondering if and when the villainous Abomination would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fulfilling the tease at the end of The Incredible Hulk. Given the recasting of Bruce Banner, many probably assumed Tim Roth's character wouldn't return at all. Fortunately the Abomination is making a comeback, though his return is happening in what seems to be the most unlikely place: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Brandon Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Norman Osborn Will Reportedly Become [SPOILERS] In The MCU

He may not have been seen in the trailer, but that was almost certainly the laugh of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin that reverberated around last week’s record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. The pumpkin bombs made it perfectly clear that we’re getting at least one version of Peter Parker’s arch-nemesis in the multiversal blockbuster, and Sam Raimi’s Norman Osborn has been heavily touted to lead the Sinister Six in the movie.
Entertainmentwegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Planning An MCU Dark Universe

For all intents and purposes, the Dark Universe was an unmitigated disaster and the perfect example of how not to build a shared cinematic universe. Completely abandoning what the characters were all about in the first place, Universal decided to reinvent their stable of classic monsters as action heroes played by A-list movie stars, with a succession of projects all mapped out in advance, many of which already had talent attached.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Director Offers Explanation For Recent Recasting in the MCU

This week begins a brand new chapter for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an almost subdued announcement when compared to its predecessor’s, Marvel’s next foray into small-screen entertainment has been quickly gaining steam. One of the more interesting elements regarding What If…? is how most of the MCU’s actors...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe uses the “fake-out death” trick so often, it’s hard to emotionally react when a character meets their demise (because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line). For example, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began the second the Saga ended.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jackie Chan Trends As Shang-Chi Fans Discuss Fight Sequence

Jackie Chan is trending after some footage of Shang-Chi’s bus fight sequence. Simu Liu is doing his best impersonation of the martial arts master in the upcoming Marvel movie. A lot of people are excited about what’s to come in the hero’s origin story. During the initial reactions to this Marvel film, a lot of pundits noted that the fight choreography is a cut above the other reproduction in the MCU. Well, that small clip could be a hint at what is coming in the larger movie. As for Chan, there’s no doubt that the bus fight is an homage, but no one does it like the Drunken Master himself. (The jacket stunt in particular feels like a riff on the extended scenes that made the beloved action star a box office legend.) It can be scary to see one of your favorite celebrities trending on Twitter, but it can be equally fulfilling to see their name attached to something as harmless as this fight choreography.
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

Is Shang-Chi on HBO Max?

Is there going to be a Shang-Chi HBO Max release? The long-awaited next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly upon us, in fact the Shang-Chi release date is tomorrow, September 3, for most places. However, will Shang-Chi be coming to HBO Max too? Is there any sort of Shang-Chi streaming option for people at home who don’t want to go to theaters, as there was for Black Widow? Let’s see.
MoviesComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Iron Man 3’ Star Guy Pearce Reveals If He Was Approached For ‘Shang-Chi’

Iron Man 3 star Guy Pearce revealed if he was approached for a return in Shang-Chi. Marvel Studios’ newest film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe narrative by introducing the real Mandarin (Tony Leung). The iconic villain was first “introduced” in Shane Black’s Iron Man 3, in which it was revealed that actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) was portraying a terrorist while Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) was the real villain pulling the strings.
MoviesComicBook

New Marvel's Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Reveals New Abomination Footage, Confirms Release Date

Marvel fans have been wondering if they'd ever see Tim Roth's Abomination on-screen in MCU again, considering he was teased for a bigger role at the end of The Incredible Hulk but hardly anyone from that cast is still a part of the franchise. Naturally, it came as a bit of a shock when the towering character showed up in the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting in a ring against Wong, Doctor Strange's partner in the mystic arts. The first trailer for Shang-Chi showed just a glimpse at Abomination, but a new teaser is giving fans an even better look at the villain's return.
Movies/Film

Did Kevin Feige See Simu Liu’s Famous ‘Shang-Chi’ Tweet?

Though Simu Liu had been around the business long before Marvel came knocking at his door, most fans likely weren’t familiar with the actor when he was first cast as the lead in the soon-to-be-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As is usually the case in this age of social media, Liu’s Twitter account was quickly uncovered, and, to the delight of many, a fun surprise was laying in wait. Years ago, he’d tweeted about wanting to play Shang-Chi and then watched as his self-fancast came true!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Simu Liu thinks Shang-Chi may have a sequel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It is shortly after its premiere and during the last days there has been a lot of promotional material and statements about the long-awaited film that will star an oriental hero. In this case, the actor in charge of giving life to Shang-Chi it is Simu Liu, who is enthusiastic about the alternatives that arise thanks to the confirmation of this project within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicsDen of Geek

Marvel’s Eternals Trailer Finally Reveals Celestials and Deviants, But Not Galactus

Marvel’s Eternals has finally released its newest (and final) trailer. Based on some of the most out-there concepts Jack Kirby ever created for Marvel (or anyone else for that matter), Eternals has its work cut out for it in terms of fully communicating the scope of its cosmic mythology, not to mention introducing audiences to its massive cast and making them care about the unique and strange characters. But hey, with an Oscar-winning director at the helm in Chloe Zhao, and the fact that Marvel Studios has proven again and again that they know what they’re doing, we should probably have faith.
Moviesepicstream.com

Jackie Chan Replaces Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Impressive Video

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will bring in an entirely different feel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its martial arts theme and when Marvel Studios finally unveiled its first trailer a few months back, some fans couldn't help but be reminded of a certain martial arts icon, no other than Jackie Chan himself. To be fair, the brilliant minds behind the film have stated in the past that Shang-Chi's fight sequences are heavily inspired by some of Chan's legendary films.

Comments / 0

Community Policy