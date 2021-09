The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division (IAD) is nearing completion of an investigation into the death of a detainee, Dezman X. McBride. Dezmen X. McBride, 18, who was arrested on May 21, 2021, for Terroristic Act was being held at the Jefferson County adult jail, the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center (DBDC). On June 5, 2021, DBDC staff recognized that Mr. McBride was not feeling well and requested an ambulance to transport him to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Mr. McBride later died at the hospital.