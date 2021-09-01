Cancel
Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

By Tom Hals, Mike Spector / Reuters
Grand Forks Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...

