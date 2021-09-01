Cancel
Kent County, DE

Tornado Warning issued for Kent, New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kent; New Castle A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEW CASTLE AND NORTHWESTERN KENT COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clayton, or 9 miles northwest of Dover, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Smyrna, Clayton, Green Spring and Kenton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

