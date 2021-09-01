John Cena's Vacation Friends Has Crossed A Huge Hulu Milestone, And There's More Good News

Cancel
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you know what you’re doing, you can make history in a short window of opportunity. Hulu’s new film Vacation Friends did just that this past weekend weekend, as it’s currently the most watched original on the platform over the span of three days. But that’s not the only bit of good news, as the John Cena and Lil’ Rel Howery-led hit has now been greenlit for a sequel!

