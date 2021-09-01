2021 Franklin County Agricultural Fair has been postponed

Prior to this decision discussions were had with local and regional health officials, the County Board of Supervisors, fair vendors, and those volunteering for the event. The County’s highest priority is the health and safety of its citizens. The County strives to protect both residents and staff, as well as event volunteers while simultaneously creating safe family entertainment events. Given the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within Franklin County and the expected continued spike in infections over the next few weeks, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair cannot be held in a manner that ensures the safety of the expected 7,000-8,000 people, event staff, and volunteers that participate in the fair each year.