Texans GM Nick Caserio: 'No definitive answer' on future with Deshaun Watson

I’m unsure if we’re getting closer to the end of Deshaun Watson Trade Watch, which has been going on since January. Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports hears the Dolphins are popping up as front-runners to trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The cost of doing business in a trade reportedly remains large. Houston is reportedly requesting three first-round picks and a pair of second-rounders. For what it’s worth, Miami has two first-rounders in 2022, as well as another pair in 2023. With that type of draft capital and second-year player Tua Tagovailoa as a possible trade chip, it makes sense for the Dolphins to be an emerging team to acquire Watson. But let’s be real with each other. These aren’t the only considerations to keep in mind regarding this situation.