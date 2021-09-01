Cancel
Texans GM Nick Caserio: 'No definitive answer' on future with Deshaun Watson

By Brooks Kubena
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexans general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday that there is “no definitive answer” on the franchise’s long-term options regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in 22 civil lawsuits. Watson is on the team’s 53-man roster. He has not been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, which would’ve kept him off the active roster while on paid leave. The Texans are for now holding him and are expectedly waiting for a trading partner once Watson’s legal issues are resolved.

