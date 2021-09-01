Public Health issues vaccination ‘call-to-action,’ requires vaccines for employees

PHDMC Logo (http://www.phdmc.org/)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County is issuing a call-to-action, urging all employers, schools and healthcare services to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their workforces.

Additionally, PHDMC announced all its employees are required to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.

“Vaccination is the single best available intervention to prevent COVID-19 disease, to decrease transmission and to control the epidemic,” Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said in the release.

The organization said in a release the vaccinations were the “first and big step in a multi-layered strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19.” That strategy also includes wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

