Pterosaur Skeleton Snatched From The Black Market By Police Shows Danger Of Illicit Fossil Trade

I don’t think any little kid isn’t at some point fascinated with dinosaurs. You grow up in this increasingly padded, comfort-filled world, and then all of a sudden a science-minded adult drops this glorious gift into your lap by telling you that the world used to be filled with giant, toothy reptiles. And this isn’t like the “just have blind faith in the spirit of Christmas” bullshit that you’re peppered with then subsequently disillusioned with your entire childhood: you can go to a science museum and actually see the bones. If you dig enough in the right places, probably not even that far from your own home, you can find pieces of dinosaurs yourself. Dragons were real.