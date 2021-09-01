Local hospital sees record number of hospitalized COVID positive patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reported a record number of hospitalized COVID-positive patients Wednesday.

“Today, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reached another tragic milestone with a record high 322 hospitalized COVID positive patients under our care, compared to 315 just a day ago,” the hospital said.

The hospital system reported its largest increase of hospitalized COVID patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Out of 322 hospitalizations across the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system, 26% were in ICU Wednesday.

According to the hospital’s statistics, about 12% of hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated. The majority of these patients have multiple comorbidities or comprised immune systems.

The hospital said it is currently seeing a five-fold increase in COVID deaths among patients age 40 and younger.

“We are definitely headed in the wrong direction in terms of the trajectory of this pandemic. Getting more people vaccinated is the only way to turn a corner,” Methodist Le Bonheur said in a release.

“We need the community’s help now. We are urging the community to take action to get vaccinated and faithfully practice proven safety behaviors to help slow the spread of this virus.”

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare opened a second Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic to expand access to patients in need of infusion. Methodist now offers infusion therapy at its Hacks Cross and University Hospital locations. The hospital said infusions have doubled and with the additional resources, it can now infuse within 24 hours of referral.

