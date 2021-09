MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of Minnesota parents has filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Tim Walz, seeking a statewide school mask mandate. The group, Parents Advocating for Safe Schools (PASS), consists of parents in school districts that aren’t requiring masks this year. Their argument stems from the state constitution’s provision that the state must provide students an “adequate” education. The parents say that includes schools having to be safe, and without masks, they say schools aren’t safe. READ MORE: Minnesota School District Mask Policies Marshall Tanick is an attorney representing PASS. “Many of them are healthcare professionals, including a number of medical...