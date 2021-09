Are These The Best Tech Stocks To Buy In September 2021?. With the Nasdaq trading at a record high, tech stocks would naturally gain traction among investors in the stock market. It is a given that there will be some turbulence in the economic recovery due to the coronavirus. So, investors will be looking for the industry with the best future growth potential. Well, the tech industry wouldn’t be off the list now, would it? Leveraging technology to make improvements has become a norm in various industries.