Adair County closed out the month of August with 469 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were 80 confirmed cases in June and 203 in July 2021. A total of 34 new cases were confirmed on Aug. 31, spiking the county’s overall case count to 3,228. There are currently 132 active cases, 3,068 people who have left isolation, and 28 known COVID-related deaths among Adair County residents.