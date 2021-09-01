Cancel
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement, shielding Sackler family from future lawsuits

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave conditional approval to a sweeping, potentially $10 billion plan submitted by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle a mountain of lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades. Under the settlement reached...

CBS News

CBS News

#Purdue Pharma#Lawsuits#Opioids#Oxycontin#Americans#Native American#Drain#Victim Compensation Fund
IndustryJournal-News

Companies: $26B settlement of opioid lawsuits to move ahead

Four companies say they'll move ahead with a $26 billion settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis. Four companies in the drug industry said Saturday that enough states had agreed to a settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis for them to move ahead with the $26 billion deal. An...
IndustryWebMD

Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma OxyContin Deal

Sept. 2, 2021 -- A judge says he’s ready to approve a complex settlement involving Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical giant that manufactured the highly addictive prescription drug OxyContin, and scores of public and private entities that sued the company. In the most controversial point of the settlement, the Sackler family,...
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Purdue Pharma OxyContin Ruling Lets Sacklers Off the Hook

There is only one bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York: Robert D. Drain, a former bankruptcy lawyer who has been on the bench for nearly two decades. That means, of course, that if a company decides to file for bankruptcy in White Plains, Drain will preside over its restructuring.
Louisiana StateCNN

Biden administration taps emergency oil stockpile amid Louisiana gas crisis

New York (CNN Business) — The Biden administration is releasing 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from America's emergency stockpile of oil as Louisiana's gas crisis worsens. The decision to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, comes as two-thirds of the gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are out of gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge to rule on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge is expected to rule on Wednesday on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s request to approve its bankruptcy reorganization plan that would shield the company’s Sackler family owners from future litigation over the opioid crisis. If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approves the deal, which...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
AFP

US judge approves deal dissolving Purdue Pharma in opioid saga

Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of the OxyContin drug that has been blamed for the US opioid crisis, will be dissolved under a plan approved by a federal judge on Wednesday. However, the Sackler families that founded and profited from the company will largely be shielded from further penalties, though they will pay $4.5 billion to settle the many lawsuits over the sale of opioids. "Purdue will cease to exist, and substantially all of its operating assets will be transferred to a newly formed company with a public-minded mission of addressing the opioid crisis," the drug maker said in a statement. Facing an avalanche of litigation, Purdue in October pled guilty to three criminal charges over its aggressive drive to push sales of the highly addictive prescription painkiller, which stoked a nationwide addiction crisis and caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States over the past 20 years.
BusinessAntelope Valley Press

Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners

The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. The Sacklers will give up ownership of the company, go out of the international opioid business and pay $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets under the settlement. But they also will escape any future liability over the nation’s addiction and overdose crisis as part of the deal that was given preliminary approval this week by a federal bankruptcy judge.
EconomyCNET

Millions will lose federal unemployment benefits and $300 bonus this week. What to know

At the end of this week, the extra $300 weekly unemployment bonus will expire for everyone, including coverage for freelancers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people will be affected, with roughly 7.5 million losing benefits entirely after Labor Day weekend. Roughly two dozen states chose to pull the plug on federal aid ahead of the deadline, with governors claiming that the extra unemployment insurance was disincentivizing residents from taking available jobs.
LawNPR

The Sacklers, Who Made Billions From OxyContin, Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma won immunity from opioid lawsuits today. In exchange, they will pay more than $4 billion, with much of that money going to help people and communities suffering from addiction. U.S. bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain issued the landmark ruling in a federal bankruptcy court in New York. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann was listening and is here now.
Medical & BiotechCNBC

Two senior FDA vaccine regulators are stepping down

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research & Review, and deputy director Phil Krause will exit the agency. Their announced plans to depart come as the Biden administration prepares to begin offering Covid vaccine boosters shots to the general public. The officials were reportedly frustrated with the...
BusinessWINKNEWS.com

Judge rules for DeSantis on unemployment benefits

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t violate the law when he stopped taking federal money to provide additional unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. A group of unemployed Floridians sued DeSantis over his decision to stop using $300 a week in federal COVID-19 relief money to supplement the state’s unemployment benefits.
Kansas City Star

Unemployed Missourians ask court to reinstate halted benefits as program is set to end

Lawyers representing Missourians who had their federal unemployment benefits cut in June, when Gov. Mike Parson pulled out of the program, headed to court to argue for their reinstatement on Monday. The hearing in Cole County Circuit Court took place a week before enhanced benefits, which added hundreds of dollars...
IndustryFOXBusiness

Deal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma leaves families angry, conflicted

Among the families who lost children and other loved ones in the nation's opioid crisis, many had held out hope of someday facing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners in a courtroom. That prospect all but vanished Wednesday after a bankruptcy judge conditionally approved a settlement worth an estimated...
Medical & Biotechwibqam.com

Opioid maker Insys’ founder, others lose appeals of convictions

BOSTON (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the jury convictions of Insys Therapeutics Inc founder John Kapoor and four other company officials, over their roles in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe addictive opioids and defraud insurers into paying for them. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court...

