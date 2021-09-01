Cancel
U.S. Relationship With Taliban Unclear After End of Afghanistan War, Senior Defense and Diplomatic Officials Say

By Amanda Macias, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that it was not yet clear what kind of relationship, if any, the Pentagon would have with the Taliban in Afghanistan. "It's hard to predict where this will go in the future with respect to the Taliban," Austin said when asked about the next steps following Monday's complete U.S. military departure from the country.

