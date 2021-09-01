Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Bride Causes Internet Uproar After Post Asking to Exclude Child With ADHD From Wedding

By Catherine Ferris
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An internet forum's comment section is split over whether a bride is unreasonable for wanting to exclude a child with ADHD from her wedding.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 7

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
554K+
Followers
58K+
Post
602M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd#Bride#Wedding#Strawberrydonuts#Adhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Parents Forced Me to Choose: Give My Kidney to My Brother or Be Disowned – Story of the Day

I was threatened with abandonment by my parents if I refused to donate a kidney to my ailing younger brother and ended up making a decision that changed my life. I was five when my little brother Jeremy was born. I was very excited, waiting for my mom to come home with the baby, but Jeremy had to stay in the hospital. What I was too young to realize at the time was that Jeremy was very ill.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
Family RelationshipsInternational Business Times

Adoptive Mom Forced To Return Baby After Birth Parents Change Their Minds

A woman in Virginia was forced to return her adopted daughter five days after she was picked up because the child's birth parents changed their minds. Sarah Howell, of Richmond, and her husband, Chris, 32, had approached an adoption agency after the former was diagnosed in April 2017 with endometriosis, which gave her a less than 1% chance of conceiving naturally, 7News.com.au reported.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy