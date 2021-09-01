Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Colombian woman, child found dead near Arizona-Mexico border

By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating after a woman and child died near the Arizona-Mexico border in late August. According to the Arizona Border Patrol, agents responded to a report of a family of three in distress, just east of the international border on the Cocopah Reservation on August 25. An air unit was able to locate the family and found a Colombian woman who was dead and child who was in need of medical attention. The child was rushed to an area hospital where he has since been treated and released.

