Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 delayed again due to delta variant
This year was looking promising for movie fans, but some major titles won't be released as planned. Two Tom Cruise films, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, have been moved from 2021 to 2022, with one surrendering its big release weekend to the other. The rise in coronavirus cases due to the delta variant, according to The New York Times, caused Paramount to hold off on the films, which in normal times would likely draw huge crowds to in-person showings.www.cnet.com
