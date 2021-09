The Boston Red Sox flew to Tampa Bay expecting their toughest battle of the season. They just expected it to be against the first-place Rays, not COVID-19. After avoiding the coronavirus for much of the year, the Red Sox are experiencing their worst outbreak of the season at the worst possible time. Boston was already without two players heading into the series, and by the time Monday was through another three players and three coaches were in quarantine due to either positive tests or close contacts.