Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Oxford University chief says she is 'embarrassed' to count Michael Gove as one of the famed institution's former students over his Brexit comments that 'people have had enough of experts'

By Eleanor Harding
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The vice-chancellor of Oxford University is ‘embarrassed’ to call Michael Gove a former student.

Professor Louise Richardson suggested the Tory Cabinet minister would not be welcome among her list of alumni.

She made the comments in a talk in which she also called for more ‘ideological diversity’ in universities and claimed there needed to be more open debate.

The contradictory statements were made during an appearance at the World Academic Summit, where she addressed the cancel culture on campuses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23R3ud_0bjpmvKN00
The vice-chancellor of Oxford University is ‘embarrassed’ to call Tory Cabinet minister Michael Gove, 54, a former student. Pictured: Gove dancing at a Scottish nightclub on Saturday

Professor Richardson singled out Mr Gove while taking a swipe at those who had seemingly questioned academia’s contribution to society.

She said she was ‘embarrassed to confess we educated’ him given his famous comments during the Brexit campaign that people had ‘had enough of experts’.

She continued: ‘Well [with] the [Oxford-AstraZeneca] vaccine it seems the public can’t get enough of experts. Many of our scientists have become household names.

‘We have demonstrated through the vaccine work... just how much universities can contribute.’

Times Higher Education, which ran the event, reported she also admitted that universities are seen by some as ‘bastions of snowflakes’ who are offended easily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YL6Hb_0bjpmvKN00
Professor Louise Richardson (pictured) made the comments in a talk where she also addressed the cancel culture on campuses and called for more ‘ideological diversity’ in universities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UzuV_0bjpmvKN00
This comes as footage of Mr Gove surfaced this week of him him waving his arms and dancing while dressed in a suit in an Aberdeen nightclub. In the videos, Gove, dressed in a suit with no tie, can be seen jumping, two-stepping and waving his arms around to the music

It is making non-graduates think ‘their taxes are paying for these utterly over-privileged students who want all kinds of protections that they never had’, she added.

To tackle this, ‘we need more ideological diversity in our universities, we need to foster more open debate on controversial subjects’, Professor Richardson said.

‘We need to teach our students how to engage civilly in reasoned debate with people with whom we disagree powerfully because, unless we do that, we are going to lose the public argument.’

Her comments were picked on by critics, who pointed out diversity of thought should include views that are Conservative or critical of academia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uydz5_0bjpmvKN00
An Aberdeen native, Gove appeared to be enjoying a night on the tiles in his hometown following news last month that he and his wife of 20 years, columnist Sarah Vine, are to divorce

Former Government education adviser Chris McGovern said: ‘The vice-chancellor is stating the opposite of the truth with great confidence and worrying certainty. The lights are going out in our education system and this generation of young people will not see them lit again.’

It is not the first time Professor Richardson has singled out Mr Gove. In a 2017 lecture she referred to him as ‘educated at my university, sorry’.

Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, faced embarrassment this week after footage surfaced of him waving his arms and dancing while dressed in a suit in an Aberdeen nightclub.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxford University#University Of Aberdeen#Uk#Barrassed#Cabinet#Oxford Astrazeneca#Times Higher Education#Conservative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsBBC

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle: I've received death threats

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has received two death threats since becoming House of Commons Speaker, he has told the BBC. Sir Lindsay said he and other MPs had to be "careful", but politicians would not be deterred from doing their job. Measures were in place to deal with terrorists, stalkers and...
AfghanistanThe Independent

Inside Politics: Tory revolt over social care plan as MPs return to Westminster

It’s back to school for MPs in parliament today following the summer recess. Boris Johnson faces a very unsettled class of Conservatives, who are angry at his plans to fund social care reforms. As is often the case, it’s those at the back of the room causing trouble, with former chancellor Philip Hammond the latest high profile Tory to warn NI hikes could hurt the party in the future. Labour too is opposing the move, saying a fairer funding policy is needed. Everybody agrees that social care has to be reformed. But there is now a growing consensus that those who break their backs providing it shouldn’t be among those made to pay.
Healthfroggyweb.com

UK PM Johnson to address lawmakers on social care plan

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Tuesday on his plans to fix Britain’s “broken” social care system, at a time many in his own party are furious that he wants to pay for it by raising taxes, violating an election pledge. For years, British leaders...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘asks Tory MPs to bring proof of vaccination to see him at No 10’

Boris Johnson has told Tory MPs they will need proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test in order to attend a party at Downing Street, according to a report.The prime minister is said to have invited Conservative MPs elected before 2009 to a drinks reception at Downing Street on Tuesday night, in a series of such meetings with colleagues organised according to the years they took office.According to The Telegraph, the invitation to the event said that “for security and safety reasons ... you will need to present your NHS Covid Pass on entry which shows proof of double...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘Get Brexit done’: Infamous Tory slogan was inspired by disgruntled Yorkshire woman

Boris Johnson’s infamous “Get Brexit Done” slogan was dreamed up after a disgruntled Yorkshire woman first uttered the phrase in a focus group, it has been revealed.The three-word catchphrase – credited with helping the Tories win the 2019 general election – was formulated soon after the woman said it during the session in Bradford, according to the party’s election mastermind Sir Lynton Crosby.“This is not widely known and certainly wouldn’t be claimed by Dominic Cummings but actually there is a lady somewhere in Bradford who in a focus group made the simple request, ‘Can the government just get Brexit done?’”...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘Ask Me Anything’ on the effects of Brexit hosted live by chief political commentator John Rentoul

As the pandemic recedes, the damage wrought by Britain’s departure from the EU is becoming ever clearer – or so many Remainers believe. Shortages of everything from milkshakes to medical equipment are blamed on a lack of lorry drivers, which the Road Haulage Association attributes partly to Brexit.Some Brexiteers agree with them, arguing that labour shortages will lead to higher wages for British workers, and that this was part of the point of leaving the EU in the first place.But many economists disagree, saying the disruption to the labour market is almost entirely caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy