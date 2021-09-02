Cancel
Public Safety

Sprinklers Left On At Lake Tahoe Homes Hampering Firefighting Efforts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a big strain on the local water supply in Lake Tahoe because of sprinklers left running as a defense against the Caldor Fire, says a group. Katie Johnston reports.

