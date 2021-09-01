How Enterprises Can Increase ROI in Their HPC Environment

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a colossal shift in the way companies invest in digital experiences and compete. Today, enterprises that have been around for 100 years are required to live up to the same experience standards that digital-born companies have set to keep pace with rapidly evolving customer expectations – and the bar is high. In today’s world, enterprises must pivot at the speed of customer need, or risk fading away into irrelevancy. And while CIOs are pressured to demonstrate early success with the transformation, there's considerable risk in changing too quickly, without first taking inventory or preserving what an enterprise does best.