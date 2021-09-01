Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.S. relationship with Taliban unclear after end of Afghanistan War, senior defense and diplomatic officials say

By Amanda Macias, @amanda_m_macias
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that it was not yet clear what kind of relationship, if any, the Pentagon would have with the Taliban in Afghanistan. "It's hard to predict where this will go in the future with respect to the Taliban," Austin said when asked about the next steps following Monday's complete U.S. military departure from the country.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Taliban#Defense Department#Military Personnel#Pentagon#The State Department#Defense Lloyd Austin#Islamist#Afghans#State#The White House#Americans#Nato#Al Qaeda#The World Trade Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Iraq
Related
WorldPosted by
AFP

Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of Afghanistan civil war

Taliban fighters advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir Sunday, as the top US general warned Afghanistan faces a wider civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism. Following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan's army last month -- and celebrations Monday when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war -- the Taliban are seeking to crush resistance forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley. The Taliban are yet to finalise their new regime after rolling into Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the hardline Islamists themselves. But top US General Mark Milley questioned whether they can consolidate power as they seek to shift from a guerrilla force to government.
WorldWashington Post

After jubilation, Pakistan faces dilemma as Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan inspires religious militants

In the two weeks since Kabul fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15, Pakistan’s typically fractious political voices joined in something rare: unison. Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, applauded Afghans for tearing free of the “shackles of slavery.” His political opponents, including leaders of Islamist parties, congratulated the Taliban for its “historic victory” over American imperialism. A half-dozen retired Pakistani army generals publicly celebrated. So did extremist groups that are sworn enemies of Pakistan’s generals and government.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Biden Administration Officials Who ‘Did Absolutely Nothing’ To Help Girls Escape Taliban, evacuation team claims

A private evacuation team told the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively that senior Biden administration officials they asked for help in getting people out of Afghanistan didn’t help at all. The team had contacted senior officials in the administration to help evacuate people from Afghanistan before the U.S. withdrawal, according...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Joint Chiefs chair says civil war in Afghanistan "likely"

Civil war will "likely" erupt in Afghanistan and this could lead to al-Qaeda's resurgence, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Fox News on Saturday. Driving the news: He said it's too early to say whether the U.S. was safer now American troops have left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy