District issues Thursday, Friday air quality advisories due to smoke

By Bay City News
sfbayca.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued air quality advisories for Thursday and Friday because of wildfire smoke, but the levels of pollution are not expected to exceed federal health standards or prompt a Spare the Air alert. The air district said Wednesday that the ongoing wildfires in...

#Air Quality#Air Conditioning#Pollution
(KNSI) – Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Minnesota is causing deteriorating air quality as far south as St. Cloud. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it is expanding the air quality alert to include Benton, Morrison, Sherburne and Stearns Counties due to the Greenwood and Quetico Fires. That alert is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Friday.

