District issues Thursday, Friday air quality advisories due to smoke

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Jackson; Klamath AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Jackson and Klamath counties in effect until further notice. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. * WHAT...Reduced air quality due to smoke from numerous wildfires around the area. * WHERE...Jackson and Klamath counties. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs, and can worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: * Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. * Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. * Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. * Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. * If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your health care providers advice. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq