The price of bitcoin has risen above the $51K zone on Sunday and traders and speculators are curious as to where the price is headed next. Historically, in September, bitcoin prices don’t fare so well and usually get better in October. For this reason, skeptics are not sure if bitcoin’s price will continue to be bullish during the ninth month of the year. So far, however, the end of the first week of September 2021 has been much better in terms of gains.