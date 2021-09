Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals. His sixth-inning solo shot off Patrick Corbin gave the Mets a 3-2 lead, but unfortunately for his club, Edwin Diaz blew the save in the ninth. Alonso extended his hitting streak to six games with the performance, and over his last 24 contests he's batting .337 (32-for-95) with six of his 30 homers on the year as he tries to keep New York in the playoff picture.