Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Upstate Calendar

upstate.edu
 5 days ago

(Public Events (tours, exhibits, lectures, ...)) Congratulations on your new baby! You may now have more questions regarding new parenthood and caring for your growing baby. Join our new parents and caregivers with their babies ages 2 weeks to 6 months to cover topics such as child development, sleep patterns, infant feeding, childhood immunizations, infant safety, infant care, play time and positive parenting strategies. (For baby and parent or other caregiver).

www.upstate.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parenthood#Immunizations#Upstate Calendar#Baby Me Classes Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
Kidsmetroparent.com

Post-Pandemic Life for Kids With Autism

The pandemic lockdown severely restricted access to day-to-day activities for all of us. But for parents of kids with autism — who depend on visits to the library and grocery store to help build and maintain social skills — these experiences all but dried up. Fewer trips out into the community means fewer opportunities to build skills, says Reena Naami-Dier, M.S., BCBA, LBA, owner and director at Spark Center for Autism. Now, parents are focusing on post-pandemic life for their child with autism.
snntv.com

Top 4 Benefits of Independent Living Communities for Seniors

Originally Posted On: https://theurbanhousewife.com/top-4-benefits-of-independent-living-communities-for-seniors/. As we age, it’s important to reconsider our living conditions. The home that was suitable for you in your 40s and 50s may no longer be suitable for you as you enter your golden years. For many senior citizens, entering an independent living community is the...
Educationautismparentingmagazine.com

Get ready…the Autism Parenting Summit is back!

Following the great success of the inaugural Autism Parenting Summit in April, Autism Parenting Magazine has announced that the virtual event will return for three full days in September. Doctors, therapists, educators, parents, and people on the spectrum will again cover the topics that matter most to autism families in...
CharitiesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Daily Harvest Donating $50,000 to Support Teachers This School Year

Daily Harvest is partnering with non-profit DonorsChoose to help promote healthy living and eating while giving back to teachers across the US. The company announced that it will launch a campaign to match donations up to $50,000 for teachers nationwide. The initiative aims to promote projects focusing on health, wellness, and nutrition by providing teachers home with delicious and nutrient-rich foods. The project is intended to highlight the essential role that teachers hold, going on to provide for teachers who faced arguably the hardest year of teaching.
RelationshipsMedicalXpress

Leaving work to care for special needs child takes big financial toll

(HealthDay)—Having a special needs child can mean medical emergencies and doctors' visits where parents have to take time off from work, and now a new study shows that can bring a bit financial hit to a family. Researchers analyzed U.S. government data from more than 14,000 families in that situation...
AdvocacyWMDT.com

LIFE conference to help address much needed resources for those with a disability

DELAWARE – The Liberty and Independence for Everyone planning committee is hosting it’s 23rd annual LIFE conference virtually. We’re told the conference focuses on providing information, educational resources and opportunities for those with disabilities, their families, caregivers and educators. It’ll go on September 15th, 21st, and 22nd. The goal is...
Social SecurityEffingham Radio

Social Security Expands Compassionate Allowances Program For People With Severe Disabilities

Program Expedites Decisions for Disability Benefits. Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, today announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Charlevoix Saguenay Spastic Ataxia (ARSACS), Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, CIC-rearranged Sarcoma, Congenital Zika Syndrome, Desmoplastic Mesothelioma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – Adult, Pericardial Mesothelioma, Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma, Renpenning Syndrome, SCN8A Related Epilepsy with Encephalopathy, SYNGAP1-related NSID, and Taybi-Linder Syndrome. Compassionate Allowances is an initiative that quickly identifies severe medical conditions and diseases that meet Social Security’s standards for disability benefits.
EnvironmentABC News

How to help Hurricane Ida victims with donations, volunteering

Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana Sunday, leaving hundreds of homes destroyed, neighborhoods flooded and thousands of residents in need of help. To assist those in need during these challenging times, we've compiled a list to help those affected by the storm. The list includes trusted groups that are helping to fund...
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
Kidsfamilyeducation.com

Covid Safety Tips For Parents As Kids Head Back to School

Many families and students faced challenges over the last year during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. With back-to-school around the corner, many districts are making a push for as much in-person learning as possible. Stress and anxiety are likely high for many kids and families who are working to find ways to keep their children safe during the school year while still being able to reunite with their teachers and peers.
Greenville, SCgsabusiness.com

Upstate Giving, Aug. 23

Diamonds Direct celebrates opening with charity partnership. Gem-sourcing hub Diamonds Direct has selected Safe Harbor as the charitable beneficiary of the company’s grand opening celebration on Sept. 23. A portion of sales during the event, lasting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 1113 Woodruff Road showroom, will go...
Kidsmomjunction.com

9 Necessary Skills To Teach Your Child Before They Turn 13

It can be a tricky time for you as parents when your child enters their teenage years. It’s that crucial age when kids believe they know what’s best for themselves and do not like to listen to adults. They probably take every chance they get to rebel against anything and everything their parents say, and it can be quite a challenge to teach them what’s right and wrong. However, there are a few skills that every child should know before they hit their wonder years, and we are here to tell you what they are. So without further ado, let’s look at nine essential skills that you should teach your child before they hit the age of 13:

Comments / 0

Community Policy